Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Omicron variant has arrived in the Kingston area, health unit says

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Kingston area involves an individual with no apparent travel history, the local health unit says.

Case confirmed in person with no apparent travel history

CBC News ·
People wear masks while walking through downtown Kingston, Ont., last winter. The local health unit says the region's first COVID-19 case involving the omicron variant has been confirmed in someone with no apparent travel history. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

The health unit for the Kingston, Ont., area is reporting its first COVID-19 case confirmed as the rapidly emerging omicron variant.

The case involves an individual with no apparent travel history, according to the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health.

Canada's first cases of omicron were reported in Ottawa on Nov. 28, and they involved two people who had recently travelled from Nigeria.

Since then, there have been dozens of similar cases reported throughout the country. The fact that several of those cases — including the one confirmed Wednesday in the Kingston region — appear not to be tied to international travel has prompted concerns the variant is already driving outbreaks here.

COVID-19 cases have been on a dramatic rise in the Kingston area in recent weeks, with the health unit already having dropped the indoor gathering limit to 10 people ahead of the holidays.

There were 88 cases reported Tuesday, a new one-day record for the region.

In a statement, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the region's medical officer of health, urged people to adhere to public health measures, limit or avoid social gatherings and stay home if they had COVID-19 symptoms.

CBC requested an interview with Oglaza, but the health unit said he was not available Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now