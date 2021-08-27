Eastern Ontario top doctor urges province to reinstate public health measures

The top doctor for an eastern Ontario health unit urged the Ontario government to reinstate province-wide public health measures to counter the alarming spread of Omicron.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, urged the province to consider "immediate reinstatement" of workplace capacity restrictions and indoor and outdoor gathering limits in a letter addressed to Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott on Tuesday.

The letter requested the provincial government strongly consider provincewide strategies to limit the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario and called for "clear, consistent, and persuasive" communication from the Ford administration.

"We have made recommendations to [Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health] Dr. Moore, and those are being brought to the government," Roumeliotis said in a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. "I do suspect there will be some restrictions."

The letter commended the province's recent decisions to offer vaccine booster shots to everyone 50 years and older, expanding eligibility to children ages five to 11, as well as proof-of-vaccination requirements for non-essential activities.

The letter acknowledged the reinstatement of public health restrictions in some Ontario public health units, most recently Kingston, and said it is "only a matter of time" before other health units follow suit.

Omicron spreading rapidly

As of Tuesday, almost 70 per cent of Ontario's COVID-19 cases are suspected to be Omicron, says Roumeliotis, adding the variant could account for every case in the province by early next week.

Public health officials are concerned about the rapid rate of transmission of the Omicron variant and its potential to escape vaccines. The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates the number of Omicron cases doubles every three days.

Two doses of an mRNA vaccine, Roumeliotis said in Wednesday's briefing, are 30-50 per cent effective against symptomatic Omicron infection.

Vaccination remains far more effective in preventing hospitalizations, and a third mRNA dose boosts immunity to Omicron, he added.

Roumeliotis believes these additional public health responses could be on the horizon: