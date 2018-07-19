Worker seriously injured at Olymel plant in Cornwall
Ontario Ministry of Labour investigating after woman's hand gets caught in machinery
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday night after her hand got caught in a piece of machinery at Cornwall's Olymel bacon processing plant.
The incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m.
The worker was taken to the Cornwall Hospital and was later transferred to the trauma centre in Ottawa.
Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to municipal police.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.