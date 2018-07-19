Skip to Main Content
Worker seriously injured at Olymel plant in Cornwall

A 22-year old Cornwall woman has been seriously injured after her hand got caught in a piece of equipment at the Olymel bacon plant in Cornwall.

The Olymel plant is on Industrial Park Drive in east Cornwall, Ont. (CBC)

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday night after her hand got caught in a piece of machinery at Cornwall's Olymel bacon processing plant.

The incident occurred at about 3:20 a.m.

The worker was taken to the Cornwall Hospital and was later transferred to the trauma centre in Ottawa.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to municipal police.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.  

