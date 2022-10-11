Witness describes the day Olivier Bruneau died on the job on 2nd day of inquest

Harrowing details have emerged about the day ice fell and killed 24-year-old Olivier Bruneau on a construction site in 2016, and the day another worker was hit by falling ice weeks earlier.

Bruneau was working on the foundation of the Claridge Icon condominium building at 505 Preston St. when a 12-metre mass of ice slid off the wall and crashed to the bottom of the pit in March 2016, killing Bruneau.

Michel Theriault provided testimony Wednesday, the second day of a provincial inquest into the death of Bruneau. Theriault was a health and safety representative overseeing the construction project at the time, a fellow labourer and was there the day Bruneau died.

On the morning of Bruneau's death, Theriault recalled he had climbed into the pit after clearing a small amount of ice around the stair landing, part of his duties as a health and safety representative. It was warmer that morning, he said, after days of below freezing temperatures.

He noticed Bruneau and about four other employees near the south wall and began walking toward them, before he paused to have a conversation with another safety representative about an upcoming meeting.

Emergency crews in the pit on the day of Bruneau's death on March 23, 2016. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

When he turned back, Theriault said he heard someone beginning to scream and pointing to where Bruneau was.

He then saw Bruneau on the ground, "curled up in a fetal position." Theriault called 911, someone else took of their jacket to cover Bruneau and they waited for paramedics to arrive.

At the time, he said there was no fence along the south wall where the ice had fallen from.

Ice build up an ongoing problem

Theriault had started working on the site in January 2016 and said he immediately noticed the formation of extremely large icicles attached on several walls of the excavation pit.

"It was extremely cold. These ice were solid ice to the wall," he said.

A view of the condo construction pit that Bruneau was working in when a large chunk of ice fell and struck him. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

He said most work done was away from the walls of the pit at the time, so he wasn't concerned about falling ice, but that changed "as the weather warmed up, as the ice was starting to melt."

There were companies hired to remove the buildup in the early winter months. The first used mobile cranes that would lower workers in a platform to chip the ice off the walls in the evening hours when no one was working in the pit, he said.

A few weeks later, another company was hired, this time using a pressure washer to slice the ice off the walls with hot water.

Ice begins to fall

Just over a month before Bruneau's death, the Ministry of Labour investigated an incident involving a different worker who was hit by ice at the same site.

It happened on Feb. 4, a day Theriault was also working. At the time, he was clearing ice away from construction equipment and beside him, a worker named Anthony House had been laying out a construction tarp.

"When I looked again, I saw him down on the tarp," testified Theriault. "At the time he said he was OK."

What followed, said Theriault, was an inspection in one of the trailers outside of the excavation pit. House removed his shirt so Theriault could look for injuries. At the time, all he could see was a red mark on House's shoulder blade.

"He was upset," Theriault said of House's reaction.

As the safety representative, Theriault filled out an accident report form, indicating House was roughly 30 to 40 feet (nine to 12 metres) from the wall. At the time, there were no other witnesses, he said.

Barrier goes up, then gets covered

After a meeting with the site supervisor the next day, the Ministry of Labour was called and an inspector arrived that morning.

Theriault said he heard his supervisor and the inspector discuss installing a snow fence, which would act as a barrier between the south wall and employees. They agreed to install it 15 feet away (4.5 metres) from the wall.

Another view of the excavation site, showing the large formation of ice along the south wall. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

"Once it was up, I felt it was keeping the men safe," he said.

That wall only survived a short while before crews with Taggart, the company involved in the excavation process, began placing rocks along the south wall, covering the fence. Theriault said it acted as a barrier between workers and the wall, but the week of Bruneau's death, those rocks started to be removed.

No high-level investigation triggered

Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development director Malcolm McKay also provided testimony Wednesday. At the time of Bruneau's death, he was the district manager for Ottawa for what was then known as the Ministry of Labour.

McKay was questioned about the visit by the ministry to the construction site, leading up to Bruneau's death, including after when ice fell on House and caused bruising.

An incident like that, McKay told the jury, would not have triggered a high-level investigation by the ministry. In fact, the incident was so minor in nature, Mike Lwow, the site supervisor at the time, would have been under no obligation to report it.

The fact that it was reported, said McKay, indicated there was a well-functioning internal response system to incidents on the work site.

Inadequate training

Theriault was questioned on his training as site supervisor and said he was in over his head.

He had only received a few days of training for his position as health and safety representative. That training had taken place on another job site.

When it came to the Claridge Homes project, Theriault said he had "no training whatsoever on how to deal with ice in an excavation pit."

He was new in the position, it was the deepest hole in Canada at the time and he had never worked on a job of that magnitude before, Theriault said.