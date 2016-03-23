'I've never been the same,' says worker hit by ice weeks before death of Olivier Bruneau

The construction worker hit by ice on the same site where 24-year-old Olivier Bruneau was struck and killed weeks later says he was concerned for his safety and the safety of others from the moment he stepped onto the job.

Anthony House testified virtually to a jury Thursday in the provincial inquest into the Bruneau's 2016 death. House was a labourer for Bellai Brothers Construction, now known as Bellai Alliance, and also served as the health and safety representative for that company.

Bellai, Taggart and Claridge Homes were all working on a 46-storey condo project on the corner of Carling Avenue and Preston Street in Ottawa that began with the digging of a nearly 10-storey deep pit.

House said on his first day on the project at the end of January 2016, he noticed large ice formations on the walls of the pit that looked like "a frozen waterfall."

As a health and safety representative, House made numerous reports on the potential risks and safety hazards of the job site. Falling ice was mentioned on at least three reports in the month of January.

The signatures of employees, including Bruneau's, are written on the bottom of those reports.

"I had concerns," said House, noting he took photos of the ice on that first day of work. He said he would warn other employees to stay away from the walls, especially when crews were hired to remove ice buildup.

For House, Feb. 4, 2016 is "is a bit of a blur" but he said he had initially been asked to do work along the south wall, which he refused to do because he was worried about falling ice.

Instead, he began rolling up some tarp about 25 feet away from the wall, with his back turned, when he suddenly heard a loud popping and cracking sound and someone shouted "Look out!"

Workers had been hired to remove large pieces of ice from the wall of the Claridge Icon condominium work site in February 2016. (Submitted to CBC News)

House said he didn't even turn to look, trying to move away from the wall as a heavy icicle broke off. Falling like a cut tree, he said it hit him in the back of his neck and knocked him over.

"I said 'Get me out of here,'" House said of his initial reaction. "I was pretty worked up."

The aftermath

House reported the incident to Bellai's head office immediately then called his family doctor for an appointment in case there was any internal damage. The incident only resulted in bruising.

Following the incident, House took a few days off work for which he was never paid and started work on another job site before eventually returning to the pit.

"I was definitely on edge ever since. Every sound is like, 'Is this my time?' I didn't want to be there."

Firefighters and paramedics used a crane to perform a high-angle rescue of Bruneau. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

House would eventually request to be transferred to another project. "I said 'Get me out of here. Get me out of here before somebody gets hurt or killed,'" House recalled.

The memory of what happened and that he avoided a much worse outcome is enough to make House tearful. The injury wasn't serious but he said there's lingering discomfort.

"I don't ever want to work in a deep excavation again," House said. "I've never been the same."

Michel Theriault, another labourer and safety representative on the job, was there when House was struck and said a report of the incident was written and posted in one of the Claridge team's work trailers.

It's unclear whether a similar report was posted in the trailers of Bellai and Taggart.

Questions about working in winter

House and Theriault raised the concern of working in freezing temperatures.

"Wintertime construction itself is a lot more difficult and it's scary because you have the freeze and thaw of ice," said House. Walking surfaces can be frozen over, uneven and of course, there's the possibility of falling ice, he said.

Theriault, who testified Wednesday and Thursday, said the job site "should never have been opened in the winter months," especially in a place like Ottawa which can see extremely cold temperatures.

"We worked through ice, snow, minus-40 [temperatures]. To me that's a hazard working in that condition," he said.

House said he remembers consistently warning others about staying far away from the pit walls because it wasn't clear where ice would land. Those warnings, he said, were often ignored.

"A lot of guys would mock me, make fun of me. Because nothing had fallen up to this point, I don't think people considered the severity of what could happen," he said.

"[They] didn't think it could go the way it went."