Ice removal stopped due to cost before Olivier Bruneau's death, foreman testifies

Claridge told workers to stop removing ice because the practice cost too much, a foreman testified Monday at the inquest into the death of construction worker Olivier Bruneau, who was killed by falling ice in March 2016.

Foreman Shawn Proulx from Taggart Construction told the inquest, which started last week, that his team was prepared to "pack up and leave" the Claridge Icon condo site in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood unless a plan was created to address concerns around falling ice.

Eventually a solution was found to blast hot water at a high pressure to remove the ice off the south wall, Proulx said, but he testified he was shocked when representatives of Claridge, the general contractor on the project, announced the approach would be short-lived.

"We were told it cost too much to remove the ice on the south wall," he said. "I remember those words in my head for six years."

Soon after, Bruneau was crushed by a chunk of falling ice while working at the excavation site.

Proulx testified the nine-storey-deep construction pit was probably the second-deepest excavation of its kind in Canada, adding it was almost as deep as it was wide.

He first noticed ice forming on the walls — especially in the southeast corner — in January 2016 with icicles similar to ones you would find on residential gutters, before they grew and spread "like a vine."

Various methods of clearing the ice were tried before the hot water option was found and appeared to be working well, according to Proulx. His workers were upset after learning it would end, noting the stairs used to enter the pit were on the south side so they had to pass near it, he added.

"My guys were telling me, 'We're not working along the walls … we're not working anywhere we feel that we're too close," Proulx said.

Taggart's team actually did end up leaving for four or five days, Proulx told the inquest. They came back after Claridge arranged for an employee to manually chip away the ice near the stairs.

Colleague says Bruneau was 'great worker'

Dan Sabourin was the first inquest witness called Monday. He worked as layout man or surveyor for Bellai Brothers Construction, now known as Bellai Alliance, at the time of the fatal workplace incident.

It's the same position Bruneau held when he was killed on March 23, 2016.

Sabourin testified that day started with a meeting at a shack where the workers joked and started making plans.

He told the Inquest Bruneau headed into the hole first and sent up a photo of a wall, where they expected to work that day, showing it wasn't ready.

This photo was found in Olivier Bruneau's phone. It was taken a few weeks before his death. (Submitted)

Sabourin said he climbed down into the excavation site a short time later to see for himself, but couldn't find Bruneau.

"I asked somebody 'Do you know where Olivier is?' He said 'No.' Then, right after, I just heard [a coworker] yell from out of the excavation."

The Bellai worker said that's the moment when Bruneau was killed.

"He was a great worker," Sabourin said of his late coworker. "He was a really good person, a good teammate."

Sabourin suggested Bruneau may have been examining a footing that had recently been dug out to see if markings, which they had made before it was buried, had remained.

"For sure he had good intentions," he said.

Company didn't 'publicize' plan to halt ice removal

Sabourin said Bellai's supervisor at the site didn't want workers "anywhere close" to that part of the pit and all of its employees were "refusing" to work near the south wall.

After another Bellai worker was hit by a piece of ice on Feb. 4, Ontario's Ministry of Labour had visited the site and ordered an orange snow fence be set up four and a half metres from the wall as a safety barrier, he said.

The inquest also heard from Martin-Charles Guilbeault, who was a health and safety co-ordinator for Bellai in 2016.

He filled out a report after the second worker was struck by ice, including a section about ways to prevent similar incidents from happening, which called for a process to get rid fo the ice or "find a way to eliminate the danger."

Guilbeault said he learned Claridge had stopped using the high-pressure water strategy a few days after the effort had been halted, but said the company didn't "publicize" the change.

"If they started removing the ice ... there was probably a good reason to have started that process," he said. "To have stopped it, only [they] can answer to that question."

The inquest continues Tuesday.