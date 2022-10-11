Killed worker Olivier Bruneau's inquest resumes

As the coroner's inquest into the 2016 death of Olivier Bruneau resumes Wednesday, the father of the late Ottawa construction worker says he's relieved that most of the family's pressing questions are being answered.

Bruneau, a 24-year-old assistant layout carpenter from Gatineau, Que, was working at the bottom of a nine-storey-deep construction pit at the Claridge Icon condo site in Little Italy in March 2016 when he was crushed by a 56-kilogram chunk of ice that came detached from one of the excavation walls.

The inquest began Oct. 11, after being rescheduled from July. It was expected to last nine days and hear from about 16 witnesses. So far, it's heard testimony from construction workers, site supervisors and representatives of Claridge Homes.

The chief operating officer of Claridge testified most recently, following a site supervisor who expressed concern over "very dangerous" ice conditions on the south wall of the excavation pit, as well as Bruneau's employer Pietro Bellai, who testified that the ice removal ended because of the price tag.

Ice is seen in this photo of the Claridge Icon condominium construction site. This photo was found in Olivier Bruneau's phone, taken a few weeks before his death. (Submitted)

Bruneau's father, Christian Bruneau, said the much-awaited inquest has so far provided answers to pressing questions for his family.

"It's a big relief because all the questions that were on our mind for that period of time now, we have answers for ... most of them," said Bruneau.

"The public has the right to know what has happened because most people were horrified by the scene and a lot of people ask questions but the answers were not there ... But now with the inquest, most of the answers are available on the web."

Christian Bruneau stands on the shores of Ottawa's Dows Lake in January 2022 with the Claridge Icon tower in the background. He says it's a 'big relief' to get answers about his son's death through the coroner's inquest. (Radio-Canada)

The mandate of the coroner's inquest is to make recommendations to prevent another death. The inquest's livestream is set to start at 9 a.m.

