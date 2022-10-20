Site supervisor tells inquest he suggested shutting down Claridge Icon pit where worker was killed

The amount of ice forming on the south wall of the Claridge Icon condo excavation site was "very dangerous," a site supervisor testified at an inquest Thursday into the workplace death of Olivier Bruneau, and he told his superiors they should shut it down.

Mike Lwow, who worked for Claridge Homes at the time, said he called chief operating officer, Shawn Malhotra, shortly before another worker was hit by a piece of falling ice on Feb. 4, 2016, and told him it was a bad situation.

"The ice was unbelievable," Lwow recalled saying during the call. "I had never seen anything like it before, and [said] he should consider closing the job until springtime."

He testified he also raised the possibility of halting construction during a visit with a Ministry of Labour representative called in the day after the worker was struck, but said the inspector told him they didn't have to go that far.

Instead, Lwow said he was left with the understanding a fence, erected to create a no-go zone four and a half meters from the rock face, would allow work to continue.

After the first worker was struck by ice, the site supervisor said he presented his bosses with two options — close down until warmer weather melted the ice, or avoid the south wall altogether and just work in other parts of the pit.

Two or three days later he got the green light to keep working away from the icy wall.

Olivier Bruneau was then hit and killed by falling ice at the Claridge Icon excavation site on March 23, 2016.

An inquest into his death began last week.

Lwow described the ice on the south side as out of control.

Contradictions around reason ice removal ended

He acknowledged power-washers using hot water were able to clear it off, but said, after the inspector's visit, he was under the impression no one — even those removing the ice — were allowed near the wall.

Lwow also recalled a meeting with project manager Ryan Tuttle. He testified Tuttle, who was his Claridge Homes counterpart, referenced invoices and said de-icing the excavation was getting "fairly expensive," asking him if he had any other ideas.

On Wednesday Tuttle told the inquest the power-washing was halted because it wasn't effective, not due to cost.

The inquest has heard ice was a recurring problem on the south wall of the excavation. (CBC News)

His testimony was contradicted by a Taggart Construction foreman who said both Claridge and Pietro Bellai — Bruneau's employer who also took part in the inquest Thursday — told him ice removal ended because of the price tag.

Bellai also told the inquest the power-washing stopped due to "cost."

Lwow's testimony did contradict the words of other inquest witnesses.

Representatives for Taggart and Bellai have both said their staff were upset by the end of the ice removal and said they'd walk off the job if their employees were asked to work near ice. In fact, both companies said their workers did leave for several days.

Lwow testified he couldn't recall any concerns from contractors about ending ice removal or threats they would leave.

He said the ministry inspector had recommended the fence be set up three metres from the south wall, but he'd suggested expanding it another metre and a half. The site supervisor also testified that once it was erected, he thought ice removal there was no longer necessary.

The inspector, Brent Tureski, previously told the inquest the fence was required to enforce a no-go zone and he was under the impression ice removal would continue.

Wait until ice becomes water, inquest hears

Both Lwow and Bellai were asked for recommendations they felt could prevent similar tragedies.

The Claridge site supervisor said he no longer believes a fence a few metres from a wall is sufficient, and the only way to safely address ice is to wait for spring when it melts.

Bellai ran the inquest through a long list of changes the company has made since Bruneau's death, which includes taking workers off at least five sites due to ice concerns.

The incident has had a "profound" impact, he said, fighting his emotions as he added, "We treat all our employees like family so it was very, very difficult."

Bellai said the section of the Occupational Health and Safety Act needs an update to the section that states constructors must ensure excavation walls are stripped of any rock or other loose material that may slide, roll or fall upon a worker.

"It's very grey. If there was a specific mention of ice they'd have to address it," Bellai said. "No choice."