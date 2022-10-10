Coroner's inquest into Olivier Bruneau's death set to begin today

The coroner's inquest into the death of Olivier Bruneau, who was crushed by a chunk of falling ice at an Ottawa construction site six years ago, is slated to begin today.

Bruneau, a 24-year-old assistant layout carpenter from Gatineau, Que, was working at the bottom of a nine-storey-deep construction pit at the Claridge Icon condo site in Little Italy in March 2016 when he was crushed by a 56-kilogram chunk of ice that came detached from one of the excavation walls.

The inquest, which had previously been scheduled for July and was expected to last five days, is now expected to last nine days and hear from about 16 witnesses.

In a news release on Sept. 22, the coroner's office said the inquest will be conducted via video conference.

According to information obtained earlier by CBC/Radio-Canada, the coroner's inquest will focus on four points:

Safety protocols for the work site, particularly ice removal and mitigation of dangers posed by falling ice. Protocols for site inspection, including any followup site inspection, once safety concerns had been raised. The criteria for reopening the site after being closed for safety reasons. The creation of exclusion zones.

The last two points refer to an incident that happened at the condo site one month before Bruneau's death, when another worker was also struck by a piece of ice.

That worker escaped without serious injury.

Waiting for answers

In a 2018 CBC/Radio-Canada investigation, it was revealed that three similar incidents happened at the site in the months before Bruneau's fatal accident.

Bruneau's father, Christian, told Radio-Canada in January that the four areas being explored by the inquest reflect his family's own questions about what happened.

"There were inspectors from the Ministry of Labour, safety committees, supervisors with a lot of experience, but the site was operated in violation of the code for many months until the day of the accident," he said at the time.

"I'm very puzzled as to how this could happen."

Christian Bruneau stands on the shores of Ottawa's Dows Lake in January 2022. The Claridge Icon tower in the background is where his son Olivier Bruneau was killed in 2016 while he was working on its construction. (Radio-Canada)

According to the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act, walls of excavation sites must be cleared of unstable rocks and other material that could slip, roll or fall on workers.

In 2019, Bruneau's family pursued a trial under that act to shed light on the circumstances of his death.

It was averted when Claridge Homes, subcontractor Bellai Brothers Construction and two supervisors pleaded guilty to not ensuring that the excavation wall was cleared of material that could fall on workers. Both received fines.

The mandate of the coroner's inquest is to make recommendations to avoid further deaths.