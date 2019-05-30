Trial set to begin in death of construction worker Olivier Bruneau

More than three years after construction worker Olivier Bruneau was killed by a falling ice block at an Ottawa construction site, the trial against the companies and supervisors he worked for is set to get underway today.

Bruneau, a 24-year-old surveyor, was working at the bottom of a nine-storey-deep hole at the Claridge Icon condo site in Little Italy in March 2016 when he was crushed by the block of ice.

Charges against the developer, Claridge Homes, the subcontractor, Bellai Brothers Construction Ltd., and two site supervisors were laid in March 2017 by the Ontario Ministry of Labour under the Health and Safety Act.

Each defendant faces two labour code offences:

Failing to ensure a wall of an excavation was stripped of loose rock or other material that may slide, roll or fall upon a worker.

Failing to protect a worker from the hazard of falling ice.

This photo of the Little Italy work site was found in Olivier Bruneau's phone. It was taken a few weeks before his death. (Supplied)

Scheduling delay

The trial was set to begin earlier but it was postponed to accommodate the lawyer for Claridge Homes, Michael Edelson, who was not available before May 2019.

The delay means that a coroner's inquest can't be held until the court case is complete. Nor can a Ministry of Labour report into Bruneau's death be provided to his family until after the trial.

Bruneau's parents have told CBC News the impact of the ice block —which paramedics have estimated as weighing between 20 and 45 kilograms — crushed their son's ribs and punctured his lungs.

A similar incident at the Claridge Icon site, in which a worker suffered non-fatal head injuries in a 2018 fall, led to more charges against Bellai earlier this month.