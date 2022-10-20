Inspector tells inquest he wishes he'd stopped work before Olivier Bruneau was killed

Christian Bruneau told the inquest into his son Olivier's death he still doesn't understand why Ontario's Ministry of Labour (MOL) didn't stop work at the construction site after another worker had been hit by falling ice weeks before.

On Wednesday, more than six years after the 24-year-old from Gatineau, Que., was killed at the Claridge Icon condo excavation by falling ice, Bruneau had a chance to ask the ministry inspector who visited the pit that day.

"The question that haunts me is why the MOL didn't shut down that work site until the ice buildup was dealt with?" he said.

"Was it the best decision for an inspector who viewed such a terrible hazard to walk away, leaving it to the employer to take appropriate action?"

MOL employee Brent Tureski responded, his voice thick with emotion.

"Knowing what I know now I believe, well I wish I had issued a stop work order," he said.

Tureski said the order would have pulled everyone out of the pit until the ice was cleared. He would have issued it along with another order under the section of the Occupational Health and Safety Act which states a constructor must ensure a wall of an excavation site is stripped of material that may slide, roll or fall upon a worker, the inspector said.

Olivier Bruneau was hit and killed by falling ice at the excavation on March 23, 2016.

Inspector thought ice removal would continue

Tureski had visited the site Feb. 5, the day after one of Olivier's coworkers with the company Bellai Brothers had been hit by a piece of ice.

The inspector testified that during his inspection, a team of workers was using high-pressure hot water to clear the ice on site. He was told that method of removing ice from the walls would continue, which factored into his decision not to halt the project.

Looking back now, Tureski said he would have issued a stop work order and it could have made a difference.

"I believe that this may have made it a little more daunting to the employer to keep up their process of removing the ice and not stopping."

Christian Bruneau, Olivier's father, is taking part in the inquest into his son's death. (CBC)

On Monday Shawn Proulx, a foreman with Taggart Construction who was also working on the project, told the inquest the general contractor with Claridge Homes told him the power-washing "cost too much" and wouldn't continue.

That testimony was contradicted on Wednesday by Ryan Tuttle, the Claridge project manager who oversaw the project.

Under cross-examination from a lawyer representing the Ministry of Labour, he said he agreed that the power-washing was clearing away the ice and the company could have kept paying to have it blasted away.

The problem, Tuttle testified, was the ice kept coming back, which made clearing it "ineffective."

Pressed on the fact it was expensive, the project manager acknowledged "there was a cost to it."

The last invoice for the power-washing company was dated Feb. 26, the inquest heard.

Ice chunks the size of a cooler and coffee cup

Tuttle said he couldn't recall subcontractors Bellai or Taggart being so upset by ice removal being shut down that they left the site.

He also told the inquest he couldn't recall any specific recommendations from Golder Associates, an engineering firm Claridge hired to suggest fixes for the ice.

The MOL lawyer asked whether it's possible one of the consultant's suggestions was to halt the work because the ice couldn't be prevented.

"If that question was asked from the consultant I don't think that would have been our approach," Tuttle responded, adding he didn't remember that as a suggestion but he did recall Golder didn't have any good suggestions to get rid of the ice.

Olivier Bruneau, a 24 year-old was a surveyor with Bellai Brothers Construction, was working at the bottom of a giant excavation pit when he was struck by falling ice. (Supplied)

One other topic of discussion was a snow fence barrier placed about four-and-a-half metres from the south wall where ice would form.

Tuttle said he believed the distance was adequate.

However, Patrick Lafreniere, a crane signaller for Bellai who also addressed the inquiry Wednesday, said he saw ice falling on or past the barrier.

He testified through a translator he saw small pieces of ice fall several times between January and March 2016 as temperatures fluctuated, including a "Tim Hortons-sized" chunk that hit his co-worker and resulted in the ministry visit.

About 90 per cent of the time pieces fell behind the fence, according to Lafreniere, but he did share one incident where a hunk the size of a cooler or small table smashed into a compressor he was using near the barrier.

The inquest continues Thursday.