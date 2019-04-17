Podcast tackles new country commotion over Old Town Road

The rapid rise and fall of hip-hop/country hybrid hit Old Town Road has provided some timely fodder for the Ottawa hosts behind a new podcast on all things Nashville.

Andrew Rasta, co-host of the Country Country Music podcast. (Andrew Rasta) Andrew Rasta and Sean Oliver were just a couple episodes into their Country Country Music podcast when controversy hit over whether the song by Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X belonged on the country charts.

"It was my fiancée who played it for me, and I didn't pay attention to it at first. I didn't realize she was kind of cueing me, like, 'No, no, no, you want to pay attention. This is supposed to be country,'" Rasta said in a recent interview.

Initial outrage among purists forced the song off the Billboard country charts, until Billy Ray Cyrus added a verse and it magically reappeared.

While Old Town Road doesn't comply with Rasta's definition of country music, it does fit into the new country definition as prescribed by the Nashville establishment. The Billboard country music chart is chock-full of white artists rapping over a country-sounding song, Rasta pointed out..

"There are racial undertones that come into it, on top of the hypocrisy," he said. "If they're going to pull [Lil Nas], they need to pull [white country artist] Walker Hayes. They need to pull everything else that's half-assed rap that sounds nothing like country."

Sean Oliver, playing guitar, co-hosts the Country Country Music podcast with Andrew Rasta. (Sean Oliver)

Controversy timely

In the first episode of the Country Country Music Podcast, Rasta and Oliver set out to establish which George — Strait or Jones — was the true King George of country music. In Episode 2, they embark on the fraught discussion of what constitutes true country music. Then, as if on cue, the Old Town Road controversy hit.

By way of explaining the decision, Billboard said: "While Old Town Road incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today's country music to chart in its current version."

Oliver disagrees.

"It actually embodies everything about today's country music, which is that it's not country at all," said Oliver, who himself is a country singer-songwriter who identifies most closely to the outlaw country stars of the '70s such as Waylon Jennings.

Rasta, meanwhile, plays peddle steel for Ottawa honky-tonk band Halfcocked & Lonesome.