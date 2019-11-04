Hull's extended bar hours still controversial, 6 months in

A pilot project that's pushed back closing time at Old Hull bars to 3 a.m. is now roughly two-thirds complete, and reaction from people in the area remains mixed.

The nine-month project was passed by Gatineau city council in May and is set to run until February 2020.

The long hours at the bar have meant short nights for residents like Bernard Hurteau, who's lived on rue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville for 15 years.

"The noise in general ... keeps us awake until now, 4, 4:30 in the morning. It's not really acceptable to us," Hurteau said.

When the six bars within a block of his house closed at 2 a.m., people would arrive at around 11 p.m., he said.

Now, they're arriving around 1 or 1:30 a.m., streaming out roughly two hours later — and then sticking around.

"They stay in the streets for maybe another half an hour, three quarters of an hour, shouting ... and keep on drinking on the sidewalks," Hurteau said.

Hurteau said he wants more police foot patrols to keep an eye on illegal parking and public drinking.

But he hasn't seen the violence reminiscent of the 1990s that had some residents worried when the city was contemplating extending bars' hours.

Business boom

Eric Gaudreault, co-owner of Le Troquet bar and bistro on Laval Street, said the change has been good for business — even though his establishment doesn't stay open until 3 a.m. every night.

The new closing time means revellers don't all descend on the streets at once, Gaudreault said.

"Before, the wave [of people] was big, strong and all of a sudden, the doors closed and there was a tsunami," he said in a French-language interview.

He also believes the later hour corrects a disadvantage bar owners in Old Hull previously faced by bringing them in line with closing times across the province.

"Throughout the years, we paid for our alcohol permits, the same price as everyone else in Quebec, but knowing that we lose an hour," he said.

City quiet on project

Andy Marley said she's lived in other Canadian cities where 3 a.m. is the norm, and she's been satisfied with the pilot.

"People from out of town can come in, maybe [from] Ottawa. And even for us here, it's just an hour more to be able to take advantage of our very cool bars and different restaurants," she said.

The City of Gatineau said it won't comment on the successes or failures of the pilot project until it's over.

Gatineau police were unable to provide any statistics on the weekend as to whether criminal acts had gone up since bar hours were extended.