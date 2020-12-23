Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police hand over homicide investigation to provincial police

Gatineau police are handing over a homicide investigation in Old Hull to its provincial counterpart, citing its possible link to organized crime.

Victim Ryan Bracken, 31, found in Old Hull on Dec. 11

Gatineau police are handing over a homicide investigation to Sûreté du Québec. (Kimberley Molina/CBC )

A man was found injured and unconscious on Dec. 11 shortly after 8 p.m., at 187 rue Eddy. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. 

The Gatineau Police Service identified the victim as 31-year-old Ryan Bracken in a news release Wednesday. Sûreté du Québec will now investigate Gatineau's fourth homicide.

A team of investigators from Gatineau police will continue to work on the investigation with the provincial police, said the news release.

At the time of the incident, a neighbour told CBC the death was "shocking," but added he wasn't surprised it happened in his neighbourhood.

Several officers and vehicles deployed to rue Eddy Street on Dec. 11. (Radio-Canada)
