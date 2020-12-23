Gatineau police hand over homicide investigation to provincial police

Gatineau police are handing over a homicide investigation in Old Hull to its provincial counterpart, citing its possible link to organized crime.

A man was found injured and unconscious on Dec. 11 shortly after 8 p.m., at 187 rue Eddy. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Gatineau Police Service identified the victim as 31-year-old Ryan Bracken in a news release Wednesday. Sûreté du Québec will now investigate Gatineau's fourth homicide.

A team of investigators from Gatineau police will continue to work on the investigation with the provincial police, said the news release.

At the time of the incident, a neighbour told CBC the death was "shocking," but added he wasn't surprised it happened in his neighbourhood.