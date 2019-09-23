Ohio man dies in scuba incident near Kingston, Ont.

A 53-year-old man from Akron, Ohio, died in a scuba diving incident in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ont., Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police were called just after 1:45 p.m. to Bateau Channel, where a diver lost vital signs after surfacing from a dive.

The man's friends performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Leeds County Marine Unit, Leeds 1000 Islands Fire Services, Leeds and Grenville Emergency Medical Services and the Canadian Coast Guard all responded to the incident.

Leeds OPP are working with the coroner's office in the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy is being performed to confirm the cause of death.