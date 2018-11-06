An hour's drive from Ottawa, voters in Upstate New York head to the polls

Voters across the U.S. are heading to the polls today to vote in midterm elections, and residents of Upstate New York are no exception.

About an hour's drive from downtown Ottawa, Ogdensburg, N.Y., is a popular cross-border shopping destination for Canadians. In nearby Potsdam, Clarkson University attracts students from eastern Ontario.

New York's 21st Congressional District has been represented by both Democrats and Republicans in the past.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the GOP, was elected in 2014 at the age of 30, making her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (though that mantle could be taken up by a New York Democrat in a different district this election).

Stefanik is looking for a third term in office after the surge in local support for President Donald Trump boosted her share of the vote in 2016.

Her Democratic challenger is Tedra Cobb, an entrepreneur who served in the St. Lawrence County Legislature for eight years from 2002 to 2010.

Here's what some voters had to say Tuesday.

Jacob Eckman is president of the Clarkson University Student Association and a member of New York College Republicans, but this time around his decision wasn't an easy one. 'Just because you’re a Republican doesn’t mean you’re a good candidate.' (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Upstate New York resident Thomas Kalal said he voted in the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Michael Maynard is also a student at Clarkson University. He said he wants more youth to vote in the midterm elections in the U.S. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

June Weegar, 91, and her son Terry are proud Republicans in upstate New York. Terry said that Donald Trump has 'really done a lot to turn around the nation.' (Elyse Skura/CBC )

Justin Marcy, a junior at Clarkson University, said he felt unmotivated to register to vote, but now that the deadline has passed he regrets his decision. He said Tuesday the stakes are high because of Trump. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Mary Ann Caryl and Carole Thompson say they, like a lot of registered Republicans, are 'ready to turn.' They said they want a leader, not a 'bully.' (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Ariel Delgado is a student at Clarkson University, where several students headed to polling stations to take part in the U.S. midterm election. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Ben Buck said he hopes his vote will help 'maintain the Republican majority.' He said he doesn’t think anyone can help the 'depressed farmland' around St. Lawrence County, but he thinks U.S. President Donald Trump has been good for the economy in general. (Elyse Skura/CBC)