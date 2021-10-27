Ottawa's new official plan approved by city council
Plan covers next 25 years, aims to make Ottawa most livable mid-sized city in North America
City council has given the green light to Ottawa's new official plan, the ambitious document that will guide development in the nation's capital for the next quarter-century.
The vote was 21-2 in favour of the overall plan Wednesday, with Coun. Jeff Leiper and Coun. Rick Chiarelli providing the only votes against.
The city-building document was written from scratch for the first time in a generation and it aims to aggressively build up existing areas, especially those closer to downtown, over the next 25 years.
Its overarching goal is to make Ottawa the most livable mid-sized city in North America, creating neighbourhoods where residents are a 15-minute walk from groceries, schools and transit.
Critics, however, have expressed concerns the plan's lack of precise language could open the door to rapid intensification of neighbourhoods and a loss of urban tree cover.
More to come.
