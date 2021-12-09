Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Workers at auditor general's office in Ottawa on strike

A group of approximately 170 workers who help prepare and release probing reports inside the federal auditor general's office have gone on strike over a pay equity issue.

Pay equity at centre of approximately 170-person strike that began Nov. 26

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Workers on strike from the Office of the Auditor General of Canada, along with supporters, chant in downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The Office of the Auditor General of Canada is facing some opposition from some of its own staff.

A group of approximately 170 Ottawa-based workers who help prepare and release the office's probing reports have gone on strike over a pay equity issue. They say they're being denied the same pay grid system as other employees at the organization. 

"I find this absolutely ridiculous," said Isabelle Champagne-Bell, who has worked in the office for nearly 12 years.

"The rest of the office has a pay grid. Most of the public servants have a pay grid. We should be treated the same way. We just want equality."

Bell was one of the dozens of workers and supporters who picketed Thursday afternoon in front of the Wellington Street building where the auditor general's office was releasing its latest reports to the media. 

Heater Watson was among the staff on work-to-rule taking part in the picketing Thursday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Heather Watson was also among the work-to-rule staff who staged their second one-day walkout since the strike kicked off.

"We keep encouraging the employer to return to the bargaining table," Watson said. "But last I heard, they offered us the same deal for an initial year."

A spokesperson for the auditor general's office confirmed it made a new offer on Wednesday to the affected workers' union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

The spokesperson declined to outline the terms of the offer "out of respect for the collective bargaining process."

The strike began on Nov. 26 and encompasses employees in the office's audit services group — the lowest paid group at the organization, according to the union.

The protest of workers inside the federal auditor general's office took place outside a downtown building where the auditor general released her latest reports to the media. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Three quarters of the group are women, according to PSAC. Granting the group the same pay increases as other employee groups would bring the auditor general's office in line with the Pay Equity Act, PSAC said in a release.

Corey McCormick has worked at the office for 15 years and is a member of the union's bargaining unit. He said the division is taking its toll. 

"There's a lot of fears of how this is going to be repaired by management because right now, this is causing irreparable damage to the entire office," he said. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Ottawa

Story tips? Email me at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca or DM me @gqinott on Twitter.

With files from Paul Jay

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now