Workers at auditor general's office in Ottawa on strike

The Office of the Auditor General of Canada is facing some opposition from some of its own staff.

A group of approximately 170 Ottawa-based workers who help prepare and release the office's probing reports have gone on strike over a pay equity issue. They say they're being denied the same pay grid system as other employees at the organization.

"I find this absolutely ridiculous," said Isabelle Champagne-Bell, who has worked in the office for nearly 12 years.

"The rest of the office has a pay grid. Most of the public servants have a pay grid. We should be treated the same way. We just want equality."

Bell was one of the dozens of workers and supporters who picketed Thursday afternoon in front of the Wellington Street building where the auditor general's office was releasing its latest reports to the media.

Heater Watson was among the staff on work-to-rule taking part in the picketing Thursday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Heather Watson was also among the work-to-rule staff who staged their second one-day walkout since the strike kicked off.

"We keep encouraging the employer to return to the bargaining table," Watson said. "But last I heard, they offered us the same deal for an initial year."

A spokesperson for the auditor general's office confirmed it made a new offer on Wednesday to the affected workers' union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

The spokesperson declined to outline the terms of the offer "out of respect for the collective bargaining process."

The strike began on Nov. 26 and encompasses employees in the office's audit services group — the lowest paid group at the organization, according to the union.

The protest of workers inside the federal auditor general's office took place outside a downtown building where the auditor general released her latest reports to the media. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Three quarters of the group are women, according to PSAC. Granting the group the same pay increases as other employee groups would bring the auditor general's office in line with the Pay Equity Act, PSAC said in a release.

Corey McCormick has worked at the office for 15 years and is a member of the union's bargaining unit. He said the division is taking its toll.

"There's a lot of fears of how this is going to be repaired by management because right now, this is causing irreparable damage to the entire office," he said.