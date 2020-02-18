English Catholic teachers plan staggered strikes next week
Schools in Ottawa affected Feb. 25, others Feb. 27 or 28
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) is looking past Friday's provincewide srike by education workers to more rotating strikes next week.
Unless an agreement with the province is reached in time, these local school boards will be affected:
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Ottawa Catholic School Board.
- Thursday, Feb. 27: Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.
- Friday, Feb. 28: Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.
The union is meeting with the province this Wednesday to resume mediated talks.
"[The government keeps] talking about being reasonable, but there is nothing reasonable about cutting supports for vulnerable students, nothing reasonable about increasing class sizes and reducing course options, and nothing reasonable about imposing mandatory e-learning," said OECTA president Liz Stuart in a news release.
"Catholic teachers have done our part to move these negotiations forward, but we cannot accept the government's agenda to take resources out of the classroom."
"My objective has always been to reach deals with our education labour partners — deals that are fair to students, hard-working parents, and our valued teachers and education workers," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a statement.
"The government has demonstrated our commitment to reaching a deal by affirming our commitment to maintaining all-day kindergarten, investing in special education needs, and keeping classroom sizes low."
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the teacher strikes “cannot go on indefinitely,” but when asked about back-to-work legislation he said the government is not there yet, says he thinks voluntary agreements can still be reached. <a href="https://t.co/EMSdCHaBlh">pic.twitter.com/EMSdCHaBlh</a>—@fitz_meagan
Other education unions are working to rule, but have not yet said whether they plan to strike next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.