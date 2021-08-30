Hwy. 401 reopens west of Kingston after fatal rollover
One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 west of Kingston, Ont., early Monday morning.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash near exit to County Road 4
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. just west of the County Road 4 exit, police say, and officers then fully closed the highway between Greater Napanee and Odessa.
Just one westbound lane remained closed as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.
The victim has not been identified.