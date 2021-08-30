Hwy. 401 reopens west of Kingston after fatal rollover

A single-vehicle rollover killed one and injured two others on Highway 401 west of Kingston, Ont., early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. just west of the County Road 4 exit, police say, and officers then fully closed the highway between Greater Napanee and Odessa.

Just one westbound lane remained closed as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim has not been identified.