Changes to bus routes start this weekend

OC Transpo is increasing the number of bus trips and adjusting the schedules of some routes after getting feedback from Ottawa transit riders.

The changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 5, the transit agency said.

Larger buses will be added on key routes, while some schedules will be adjusted to try to make arrival times more accurate.

There will also be direct service between Fallowfield and Tunney's Pasture stations on several of the 200-series bus routes.

The changes are in response to customer feedback, OC Transpo said, and will "better match service to ridership" and "reduce platform crowding."

They're also meant to make it easier for commuters who leave early in the morning to get downtown.

There are also changes planned for the Confederation LRT line, like building covered walkways at the Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations, as well as continuing the installation of straps for train riders to hold onto.

A full list of changes can be found at octranspo.com.

Transit chair 'optimistic'

The winter service changes follow a rough few months for Ottawa's transit service, as the launch of LRT has come with numerous delays and transit chaos for commuters.

Frustrated customers also experienced delays on New Year's Eve, when two LRT trains lost power, making it difficult for some riders to get to their evening celebrations.

Coun. Allan Hubley, chair of the transit commission, said he's "optimistic" the system will have a good year ahead.

"Gradually you're seeing improvements," he said, pointing to the increased number of buses that will be on the road.

The changes will help "get more capacity out to the 'burbs," making a big difference for commuters who travel into the city's core every day, he said.

He added the changes will also "get more people out of their cars and onto transit."