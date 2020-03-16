OC Transpo brings in changes due to COVID-19

OC Transpo is making some changes in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on its buses and trains.

According to a memo sent Monday by OC Transpo boss John Manconi, only passengers with accessibility needs will be allowed to board buses through the front door. All other passengers must board through the rear door.

Tape will separate the driver and accessible seating area from the rest of the bus.

Manconi said OC Transpo anticipates that will result in lost revenue because some buses won't allow customers to tap their Presto cards at the rear, nor will they be able to pay with cash or paper transfers.

"We believe the potential loss of revenue associated with this change in practice is a necessary cost to protect the safety of our staff and our customers," Manconi said.

Workers clean Lyon station on Monday morning. OC Transpo boss John Manconi says additional staff have been hired to carry out the extra cleaning. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Stepping up cleaning

The city will also be stepping up cleaning on buses and LRT trains, including daily wipe downs with an antiviral disinfectant.

That's what other cities including Toronto, Montreal and Kingston have been doing for some time.

Manconi said additional staff have been hired to carry out the extra cleaning. The goal is to have high-traffic areas cleaned every eight hours. Surfaces including handrails on LRT trains will be cleaned nightly.

There will also be more cleaning of Para Transpo vehicles, including daily sanitizing of both driver and passenger areas.

In addition, OC Transpo said it's cancelling all S1 buses as of Tuesday due to changes in ridership numbers. The supplementary bus service was brought on certain routes to bolster LRT service.

The memo didn't say how long the changes will be in effect.