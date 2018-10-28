'I'll do it as long as I can': Octogenarians strap on skates for hockey tournament

They may not move as quickly as NHL players, but a group of men over the age of 80 are still strapping on their skates with the same enthusiasm as younger players as part of the annual 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame tournament.

The tournament is in its eighth year and holds tournaments with players from across Canada with the goal of keeping older people active.

Doug Palmer was the oldest player at the Saturday's tournament in Gatineau.

"As long as I feel good, I'll play, and age has nothing to do with it," said the 91-year-old, who's been strapping on skates since he was a young child growing up in Nova Scotia and playing the game on a pond.

He's been taking part in the tournament for the past five years and expects to keep going for as long as he's physically able. He currently plays for a team in Saint-Lambert, Que., near Montreal.

Palmer almost scored a goal at one point in the game. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

114 players nationwide

The tournament has grown in size since its start in 2011 with six players — which actually ended up being five because one person forgot the date, said Maurice Marchand, the event's organizer.

There are now 114 players who have signed up across the country, and a wait list of hundreds who are in their 70s and want to join when they become octogenarians.

"It's an honour to honour these guys who have put a lot of effort [into the game]," said Marchand.

He said there are a number of players in their 90s who have suggested creating a 90s+ tournament.

Two games took place — one between the newly inducted members and another between older members. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

"[Hockey is] good fun, and it keeps the blood pressure down, so I'll do it as long as I can — until I fall apart," said Jack Thomas who's one of the youngest players on the team at 79. He qualified for the tournament because he turns 80 in December.

The Ottawa resident hadn't skated much before his children bought him skates after his retirement in 1994. He's been playing with the Silver Foxes hockey team for the past 14 years.

"Hockey is good, because I find it's easier than running," he said. "With hockey, you can glide more. So, it's better."

But he does admit having a hockey stick in his hands can also come in handy in case players start to lose their balance on the ice.

"The hockey stick helps to keep you up a little sometimes, too."