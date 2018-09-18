Catholic school board appeals Immaculata field curfew

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) has appealed a city planning committee's order restricting playing time on an artificial turf field at Immaculata High School.

Following a two-hour debate, the city's planning committee voted in late August to limit the use of lights at the Immaculata High School field to 9 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends — well before the normal lights-out time of 11 p.m. at city-run sports fields.

The vote came after some neighbours complained about the late-night noise and bright lights.

While the school board's appeal of the planning committee's order is being heard by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, the field can once again remain lit until 11 p.m., Coun. David Chernushenko's office confirmed Tuesday.

Ottawa Footy Sevens, the city's largest recreational adult soccer league, partnered with the OCSB and paid for a $2-million field renovation at Immaculata in exchange for exclusive rights to rent the field after school hours.

The city's planning lawyer, Tim Marc, has said the city has earlier said it would be an "uphill battle" to fight an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.