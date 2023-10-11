Catholic school board enrolment much higher than projected

While the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) reported a shortfall in its elementary school enrolment, the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is adding dozens of new teachers and staff to meet the needs of a growing student population.

An Oct. 10 OCSB report indicated the English board's student population increased by nearly double the projected amount this year. The board initially accounted for a 2.5 per cent increase — or 1,119 students — and ended up with a 4.9 per cent jump from last school year, adding 2,252 students.

Debbie Kealey, the OCSB's superintendent of human resources, said the increase is welcome.

"We are pleased to report that the Ottawa Catholic School Board has experienced significant growth into the 2023/2024 school year," Kealey said at a Tuesday board meeting.

As of Sept. 15, OCSB enrolment was 48,186 students, according to Kealey. Last school year, 45,786 students were enrolled .

Board hiring new teachers

In response to the growing student body, Kealey said the board is in the process of adding 65 new teachers, as well as 30 educational assistants, and 5 registered early childhood educators.

Of those teaching positions, 10 are kindergarten, 12 primary (grades 1-3), 30 junior (Grades 4-6), 7 intermediate (Grades 7-8) and six high school (Grades 9-12).

In contrast, the OCDSB — Ottawa's largest school board — is shuffling kids and classrooms after it overestimated this year's elementary enrolment by 1,600 students.

OCDSB enrolment remained largely unchanged from the previous year, with slightly more than 50,500 students enrolled.

Meanwhile, the OCSB is expanding and adding more schools , including St. Juan Diego in Barrhaven and St. Bernadette in Stittsville.

Tasha Ausman, professor of education at the University of Ottawa, said a new build in the right location is a major draw for parents.

"If the Catholic board is being really smart about opening its new institutions where the city is growing, like in Barrhaven, that's where the parents are going to send their kids," Ausman said. "Not just because it's new, but also because it's available."

Tasha Ausman, a professor of education at the University of Ottawa, says marketing could be one reason behind increased enrolment in Ottawa Catholic boards. (Van Tran Photography)

As for other reasons why student enrolment is higher in the OCSB this year, Ausman said a few factors might be at play — including marketing.

She said a "real outreach factor" helped increase enrolment in French public and both French and English Catholic boards in the city, adding that she has personally heard several radio advertisements for both boards.

In an email, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) confirmed it's also seeing more students this school year, with nearly 800 more students compared to last year. CECCE has almost 27,000 students attending its 60 schools and said it exceeded its forecast this year by over 250 students.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) — a French public school board — said its enrolment numbers for the current school year won't be final for a few more weeks.

Enrolment up in Stittsville, Barrhaven, and Kanata

Anecdotally speaking, Ausman said higher enrolment with OCSB this year may be partly due to the perception, especially among new Canadians, that Catholic schools offer a better education or mirror private schools in some way, even though both the OCDSB and the OCSB are publicly funded.

"I'm not sure where the mythology comes from," Ausman said.

In an email, the OCSB said it believes many parents choose to send their children to the board because it provides "a comprehensive education centered around Catholic values that prepare students to impact their local, global, and digital communities positively."

Echoing Ausman, the statement added that the board has also observed an increase in enrolment among recent immigrants to Canada.

OCSB said the enrolment in its schools in Stittsville, Barrhaven, and Kanata has increased significantly, with growth across all grade levels and a noticeable rise in enrolment in its bilingual kindergarten programs.