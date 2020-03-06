English Catholic board cancels Europe trips over COVID-19 fears

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is cancelling all European high school trips scheduled for March and April over fears student and staff could be exposed to COVID-19.

Letters were sent out Friday to 328 students at 11 English Catholic high schools in Ottawa who'd paid for the European excursions.

According to the letter, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and corresponding travel advisories prompted the board to make the "difficult but necessary decision."

The board said it considered several factors, including the potential staff and students could be quarantined overseas or in Canada, along with the possibility they'd infect the larger school community upon their return.

The OCSB concluded: "The risk of exposing our students, staff and school community to coronavirus is simply too high."

9 trips affected

Students paid more than $3,000 for the trips, and the board said it will help them seek refunds by offering "support letters" they can present to their insurance companies.

Once the coronavirus outbreak is under control, the board says it hopes to offer international excursions again.

The cancellations affect nine school trips that had been planned to various countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. Of the destinations, only Italy is under a Level 3 travel advisory

Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to northern Italy, as the country has the second highest death toll from the coronavirus outbreak next to China.

Globally there are more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, confirmed in more than 80 countries, and the number keeps rising.

Earlier this week, Ottawa's French Catholic school board cancelled all of its international trips, including a humanitarian trip to the Dominican Republic.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board hasn't yet decided if it will impose blanket cancellations on overseas trips, but several schools within the board have already cancelled trips to Europe, South Korea and the Caribbean on their own.