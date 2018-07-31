New exhibit outside nature museum dives deep into ocean plastic

A travelling interactive exhibit now on display outside Ottawa's Canadian Museum of Nature lets attendees take a deep dive into the plastic waste threatening the world's oceans and marine life.

The Ocean Plastics Lab was created in Germany as part of a G7 Action Plan in the fight against marine pollution, and debuted in Italy in 2017.

It's housed in four shipping containers loaded with hands-on scientific equipment, interactive video players, and of course, lots and lots of plastic garbage — bottles, bags, toys and fishing equipment — found on beaches and dredged from the sea.

Interactive labs set up in four shipping containers explore the wide-ranging effects of plastic pollution. (CBC News)

The travelling exhibition is free and designed to engage curious young minds about marine pollution. The lab has toured major capitals in Europe and the U.S., and will be on display in Ottawa until Aug. 12.

Some of the exhibit's elements are interactive. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"This is about eight million tonnes of plastic entering the ocean every year," said Julia Schnetzer, a scientist with the project who estimates that a shipping container's worth of plastic is dumped into seas and oceans worldwide every two seconds.

The consequences are devastating for marine life and vegetation.

Here's just a sample of the ocean waste on display at the exhibition. (Sandra Abma/CBC News )

"When plastic bags are floating in the ocean, they look like jellyfish to turtles, and turtles eat them," said Schnetzer, adding that the turtles become sick and unable to dive, making them easy prey.

And Schnetzer said waves of plastic bags are ending up in the stomachs of whales, essentially starving them to death.

Much of the plastic is so small it's invisible to the human eye, and the long-term effects of fish and algae gobbling up the microplastic is still not known.

You can follow the path of a plastic bag floating in the ocean in one of the exhibit's interactive films. (@JuliaSchnetzer/Twitter)

Schnetzer said children are often shocked by what they discover at the lab. She hopes that visiting the exhibition inspires them to reuse and recycle more, volunteer for clean-up operations, and perhaps pursue a career in finding solutions to the problem.

Hands-on lab equipment allows budding scientists to investigate the effects of marine plastic on the environment for themselves. (CBC News)