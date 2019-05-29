OCDSB trustees say back-to-school plan needs to slow down

Some Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustees are pleased the board is pushing back the deadline for parents to enrol their children in school, but there's concern the start of the year should be pushed back too.

Parents were originally given until Friday to decide to enrol their children in online or in-class learning.

After a call on the school board to extend that deadline, the OCDSB extended it to Sunday — giving parents two extra days to decide.

The decision comes after the board released an outline on Monday detailing its back-to-school plan for students in September. But some trustees say there is still not nearly enough time for parents to choose one way or the other before school starts Sept. 3.

A 'lack of communication'

Sandra Schwartz, an OCDSB trustee, said she is concerned, not only as a trustee on the board but also as a parent whose child is going into Grade 8.

"I'm concerned about the lack of communication that's going out to our families at a time when we're being asked to make decisions without complete information," Schwartz told CBC Ottawa.

Schwartz said trustees have been in talks with board staff, but she says the blame falls on the province for giving school boards such short notice around COVID-19 protocols and other matters.

"The real frustration many of us trustees are facing is largely directed at the province," Schwartz said.

"When information is being shifted on us, it's hard then for parents, understandably, to trust that we're sending our children back into safe and healthy spaces."

Wendy Hough, also a trustee on the board, said that school boards were rushed to make these decisions due to a delay from Ontario's Ministry of Education in providing instructions for the reopening of schools.

"I don't understand why the school boards were left to make this decision so late. It's not fair game," said Hough.

'A serious decision'

Hough said it comes as no surprise that parents are having a hard time weighing their children's education and concerns about their health, especially for those in contact with high-risk family members.

We need to stop, step back for five minutes, think about what is so sacred about Sept. 3rd that we need to make this happen...We do not have a gun to our head. - Wendy Hough, OCDSB Trustee

"It's a serious decision that has to be made carefully and mindfully by these parents," said Hough.

That's why, said Hough, the OCDSB must reconsider the start of the school year and whether it makes sense to postpone it.

"We need to stop, step back for five minutes, think about what is so sacred about Sept. 3rd that we need to make this happen," said Hough. "We do not have a gun to our head."

OCDSB Trustee Wendy Hough said the board has an obligation to provide education to more than 70,000 students in the public English board, but health and safety must come first. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

"We have a situation that involves a global pandemic and taking 70,000 kids back to school safely."

In B.C., students and teachers were originally expected to be back in class by Sept. 8. But with pushback from parents and staff, the date was delayed to Sept.10.

B.C.'s education minister said that students and parents need time to adjust with health and safety procedures before returning to classrooms.

Despite being a strong advocate for education all of her life, Hough said the health and safety of children and their families remains her top priority.

"We can catch up on the curriculum," she said. "But we can't catch up on illness."