Students blocked from email lists used to send racist message

Students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) no longer have access to lists used to send a racist email to the majority of the student body, a board spokesperson says.

On Monday, students between Grades 4 and 12 received four emails from a pair of OCDSB student accounts.

One of those emails, according to copies forwarded to CBC by students, contained the N-word and no other text.

"A change has already been implemented so that students can no longer access the lists in the manner in which these students accessed them," said OCDSB spokesperson Darcy Knoll in an email Wednesday.

The email containing the racial slur was from a spoofed account, Knoll said, meaning that the sender's address was used by someone else.

Knoll said Monday the emails had been deleted from the student accounts, but late Monday afternoon some students could still access them.