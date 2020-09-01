Start date for OCDSB elementary schools delayed by a week

Elementary students are now scheduled to return to class in mid-September at the earliest, an email to parents at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said on Monday.

The youngest learners will be returning to class in person on either Sept. 14, 15 or 16 followed by older students at elementary schools, OCDSB director of education Camille Williams-Taylor said in the note.

Under its most recent plan, elementary students were scheduled to begin to return to in-person class Sept. 8. Parents can learn more about elementary schedules by start date or by searching the school name, the board says.

Grade 9 high school students are still scheduled to return to in-person class Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the earliest, with older grades returning on a staggered schedule, by cohort.

Information about start dates and cohorts will be provided by schools, Williams-Taylor says.

All remote high school and elementary students are scheduled to start online classes Sept. 18, with orientation starting the week of Sept. 14.