'Significant' portion of OCDSB students opt for remote learning

Preliminary results from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) show nearly one-quarter of elementary school students and up to one-fifth of high school students have chosen the remote learning option for the fall.

Parents had until Sunday to decide whether their children would attend school in person or continue learning online. The school year is set to begin Sept. 3.

OCDSB trustee Mark Fisher said those early results indicate the board will have its work cut out for it to get both streams up and running in time.

"We're going to have to think long and hard about how to set up ... our online environment, because there is a significant number in my view who are choosing that option," he said. "But also ... how do we build high-quality learning spaces that are safe in school for our staff and students?"

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the OCDSB survey had received around 39,000 responses out of a possible 50,000 from elementary school students, with 24 per cent opting for remote learning. For high school, approximately 18,000 out of 25,000 responses had been received, with 19 to 20 per cent choosing the remote option.

Fisher said these numbers are consistent with what other boards in the province have seen.

The OCDSB is expected to update its back-to-school plan on Wednesday, including a revised high school schedule. The board's initial proposal proved controversial when parents discovered secondary students would be at school for as few as five hours per week.

Last week, the Ministry of Education told the board that proposal fell short of expectations.

"They want us to really try our level best to try and get, you know, 50 per cent in-school learning for our kids," Fisher said.

Wednesday's update will also provide more details about the remote learning model.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, told Ottawa Morning he's concerned by the last-minute nature of the back-to-school planning.

"Now you have this scrambling going on last minute as they have to revise plans that they didn't have clear parameters on in the first place," Bischof said.

He said he's also concerned about the health and safety of teachers returning to the classroom.