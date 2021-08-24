OCDSB to talk mandatory vaccination, masks for kindergartners at emergency meeting

Ottawa's largest school board will discuss going beyond provincial requirements to mandate both vaccines for many school users and masking for kindergartners at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has an emergency meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year, just over two weeks away.

Board trustee Lyra Evans has several motions she will propose at the meeting: three relate to mandating vaccines for educators, for volunteers in schools and for users of school buildings.

The others would require masks for kindergartners and a medical education plan for students, including having school-based vaccine clinics.

All motions will need to be voted on. There's also expected to be an update on ventilation improvements in schools.

5 That the OCDSB work with public health to create and deliver an education program about the importance of vaccines, about youths rights to make medical decisions (11+) and that every eligible student be able to get a vaccine through a school based clinic. <br><br>2/2 —@LyraEvansOtt

Ontario only requires students as young as Grade 1 to wear a mask in the classroom.

It announced last week that educators will have to disclose their vaccination status and those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will need to undergo regular testing.

Evans said the board has a duty to consider that there will be children in its schools who will not be able to get a vaccine for age or medical reasons, including kids who are in Ottawa for treatment at its children's hospital.

"The province has not been strict enough and there are local considerations that might not be true in every area across the province," Evans said.

She said kindergarten-age children should be used to wearing masks while doing things such as shopping with their parents or playing with friends.

Parents support mandatory vaccination

Albert Stoffers said his daughter is that age and he didn't have trouble getting her to wear a mask, but knows other parents who have struggled with it.

"I think it should be pushed as best as possible … as long as everyone understands that it's not going to work 100 per cent," Stoffers said.

He does agree with Evans on the vaccination front.

"I think any teacher going into the school should be vaccinated, certainly for the protection of the little ones."

He said he wishes the meeting had happened earlier to give parents and educators more time to prepare, but in general he's excited for his daughter to go back to school.

"It was amazing just to see how much they miss that social interaction with their friends and family of their age group," Stoffers said about this summer with fewer restrictions.

An example of what a classroom in an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board school looked like to start the 2020-21 school year, which ended with remote learning. (Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)

Parent Chris Redden, on the other hand, said he's nervous about the return to school.

He said more information about COVID-19 protocols earlier would have helped planning for the school year.

"I'm not surprised this happened to the last minute, but I'm also incredibly disappointed in the school board, in the government. They knew this was coming."