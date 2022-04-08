Special needs teacher charged for allegedly mistreating 2 students under 10

A special needs teacher in Ottawa has been charged for allegedly mistreating two students under the age of 10, Ottawa police announced Friday.

Robert Bender, 48, is charged with assault, harassment by threatening conduct, intimidation by threats of violence, and mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit alleges the incidents began in September 2020 while Bender was working for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

The unit is concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.