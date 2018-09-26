OCDSB starts community consultations on police officers in schools

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) today starts holding a series of consultations with students, parents and the general community about student resource officers in schools amid growing calls to end the 20-year-old program.

There are concerns that the program, which pairs police officers with public schools, can create stress and fear among students, especially in the Black and Indigenous communities.

Grace Ayoo, co-founder of Asilu Collective, one of those groups calling for an end to the program, said that for a lot of students, seeing police officers in school halls is a source of fear and trauma.

"[Students have] talked about how it's kind of hard to learn in an environment where you're just fearful all the time," she said.

Ayoo said the program is something from the past, and wants it replaced with a different model that addresses the root problems students face, such as mental health, food insecurity, relationship hardship, trauma and substance abuse."I think addressing those root causes will kind of address the behaviours that are seen in students that are often responded to with police rather than a care model."

Deputy police Chief Steve Ball told Monday's police service board meeting that the program was initially designed with parents' input, and having officers in schools fulfils certain legal obligations.

"We're continuing to look and evaluate how we build and develop that model of when we're in the schools and what are the activities that were involved within those," said Ball.

Funding for officers redirected

The consultations stem from parents' disagreement with OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans's proposal to remove officers from Ridgemont and Gloucester high schools.

The school board amended its budget in August to redirect money for officers in the program to the board's urban priority high school framework, which funds programs for marginalized students.The Ottawa Police Service funds the other officers.

OCDSB director of education Camille Williams Taylor hopes the consultations will strengthen the relationship between the board and parents, in efforts to create and build on support networks for students.

"I think it's really important that our racialized students, our Indigenous students and students who have experienced social vulnerabilities come forward and speak to us in this consultation process."

She said consultation processes can be broad and may lead to deeper discussions, so while the board aims to have a plan by the fall, more time may be needed.