Ottawa's largest school board offering virtual classes next school year

Some Ottawa parents will have more choice how to send their kids to school next year.

The city's largest school board is extending the choice of either virtual or in-person learning come next September, according to a news release from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Friday.

While the English public school board says it expects more students to return to in-person classes next year, it recognizes virtual learning is an important choice for some families.

Not every student has the option to take classes online. The board said middle immersion, English as a second language, English literacy development, international baccalaureate, arts and specialized classes aren't available.

The board said students must register for next year's virtual classes by Feb. 22.