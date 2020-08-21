OCDSB to mull mandatory masks for youngest students

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) will debate Tuesday night whether to require its youngest students to wear masks when they begin school this September.

The Ontario government has mandated that children in grades 4 through 12 wear masks during class and in the hallways, but OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans is proposing that be extended to children from kindergarten through Grade 3. Currently, the province only "encourages" masks be worn by those youngest learners.

"This is not the be-all and end-all of what we should be doing to make sure that we minimize the spread of COVID, but I think it's an important tool," said Evans, who has also proposed capping class sizes by spending millions to hire 1,800 more teachers.

Last week, school boards in Toronto, Peel region, Waterloo and Guelph voted to exceed the provincial standard by requiring masks for all students in a bid to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Teachers' unions and the Registered Nurses of Ontario have also called for mandatory masks for all ages, saying young children can be taught to wear masks, and wear them consistently.

The City of Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw requires children age two and older wear masks in indoor public spaces, but schools fall outside its jurisdiction. (Kate Porter/CBC)

A complicated issue

But it's a complicated issue, according to a report by Sick Kids in Toronto in late July. The doctors from across Ontario who collaborated to advise the government about school reopening protocols said there was "considerable disagreement" on the subject.

While they settled on suggesting high school students wear masks when physical distancing can't be maintained, the doctors noted risks including younger children touching masks with dirty hands, missing facial expressions key to their learning and being unable to keep the masks on their faces for sufficiently long periods.

"The number one counter-argument is that they might not do it perfectly, but I will take a 70 per cent success rate over a zero per cent attempt," said Evans, who has been following the Toronto board's discussion of the issue.

OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans is proposing making masks mandatory for all students. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, was not available for an interview, but her guidance led to Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw, which requires children age two and older to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Schools don't fall under the bylaw's jurisdiction, however.

Etches said on Aug. 21 that students wearing masks to school should wash them nightly or have a few in rotation, and always remember to have clean hands when putting them on.

Trustees have invited Etches to answer questions at their meeting Tuesday, but Ottawa Public Health could not confirm she will be participating. At that same meeting, the board will discuss a motion by trustee Donna Blackburn to delay the start of school until Sept. 14.

A second meeting will take place on Wednesday, during which Evans's budget-related request for more teachers will be discussed.