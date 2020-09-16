Ottawa's largest school board again runs out of time to debate all COVID-19 rules

Ottawa's largest school board has mandated masks for kindergartners and vaccines for volunteers, but once again didn't have time at a special board meeting to make a final decision on other rules such as mandatory vaccinations for staff.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board met Tuesday evening to discuss several policy amendments that would go beyond provincial COVID-19 safety requirements.

Those changes were on the agenda of a meeting on Aug. 24, but board trustees didn't have time for a debate. The discussion was pushed to Tuesday's meeting, but again they ran out of time.

As final wording adjustments were made to the motion that would have mandated staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the meeting hit 11 p.m. — at which point trustees must vote to continue the meeting. One trustee, Donna Blackburn, voted against continuing.

There was a brief discussion of how soon the board could meet again to ratify that policy, but it didn't settle on a time.

Mandatory staff vaccination passed initial vote

In its draft motion on staff vaccinations, the board designated Sept. 30 as the deadline to have rules in place.

The protocol will lay out the particulars of when staff would need to be vaccinated. Exemptions for human rights reasons, including religion, will be included.

With teachers back Friday and students on Sept. 9, the board decided — even before this latest delay — it was impossible to implement before students returned.

The Ontario government does require all school staff to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and those not vaccinated to undergo regular antigen testing. Those disclosures are required from staff by next Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The board's vaccination protocol passed one vote Tuesday night, but it still needed a ratification vote.

The initial vote passed with 10 trustees in favour, none opposed and Blackburn abstaining.

All Ottawa boards mandate masks for kindergartners

The OCDSB is the last of the four Ottawa school boards to mandate masks for kindergartners.

The motion passed unanimously and without prior debate from trustees.

As Ottawa Public Health supports the move, board staff were prepared to implement the safety measure for students in junior and senior kindergarten, despite the province only requiring masking for students as young as Grade 1.

Trustee Lyra Evans, who brought both the mask and vaccination motions, also had several others on the agenda. Her motion to require volunteers, such as coaches, to be vaccinated was also passed as a directive to schools for the 2021-2022 year.

OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans brought six motions focused on stricter health measures to the OCDSB emergency meeting Tuesday evening. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

"I understand that people don't want to get a vaccine for one reason or another, but when their choices put other people at risk, I think that's the point at which we must step in," Evans said.

The board did not get around to discussing mandatory vaccination for students, a medical education policy for students or the continued provision of medical-grade masks to staff.

Some schools to be used as polling stations

A motion that would require anyone using school property to be vaccinated was given to board staff to rework and it will be brought back to trustees at a meeting on Sept. 14.

While schools aren't generally open to community users at this time, board Chair Lynn Scott asked about their use as polling stations in the upcoming federal election on Sept. 20.

The board's superintendent of finance Michael Carson said fewer schools than ever before will be used in the election.

Elections Canada will be using about 12 secondary schools, which meet the safety standards suggested by Ontario's chief medical officer of health Kieran Moore. Those guidelines include having a separate entrance and washroom for voters and government staff.

Vimy Ridge Public School in Findlay Creek is the one elementary school that will be used, as Carson said it's the only public building in the riding and therefore polling needs to be held there.