OCDSB pushes back return-to-class date for high school students
Secondary students will continue to learn remotely until at least February
High school students in Ottawa's largest school board will attend classes remotely for an additional week, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said it has decided to to extend remote learning until Friday, Jan. 29, so that secondary students can finish the current quadmester in their current setting.
Under the province's current plan, OCDSB high schools were scheduled to resume in-person learning on Jan. 25. They're now set to return to the classroom the first week of February.
"A change to the delivery model for the last five days of the term would be challenging for students and staff," the board's statement said.
The province may choose to extend the Jan. 25 date regardless, but the board said no decision would be made until next Wednesday and that "secondary students and staff can't wait until then."
Elementary students are still slated to return to class Jan. 25, the OCDSB said.
