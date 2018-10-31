Parents 'hugely disappointed' in public board vote on gifted program

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustees voted to review how to assess special education needs instead of making changes that would have made it easier for gifted students to be admitted to specialized classes.

Kanata Trustee Christine Boothby had earlier proposed a motion that would have allowed students to be placed in "congregated" classes if they met the cognitive criteria for the gifted program "without first requiring a mandatory sequence of tiered interventions."

A tiered intervention could be a measure or strategy used in a regular classroom for gifted students or students with other cognitive needs, board staff said.

A dozen parents signed up to speak about the program at Tuesday's meeting, the vast majority of them in favour of the motion to speed up and simplify the process of getting into congregated classes, with several more in the public gallery.

"I'm hugely disappointed," said Kira Harris, who has a 13-year-old boy in the program and has been advocating to protect special gifted classrooms for two years.

Harris said the motion could have made "all the difference" for students who have been struggling to have their needs accommodated in regular classrooms.

"They're put through these tiered interventions and they suffer," she said.

"Day in, day out, they go to school crying, saying how they're not understood, how they can't be themselves and come home every day wanting to homeschooled — begging for something different. This is just delaying the process further."

Concerns about legal, professional standards

Boothby's motion ran into trouble when board staff raised concerns it could create legal and professional conflicts for staff.

In a memo, staff said it could put staff psychologists — who assess the cognitive needs of students and determine what program they need — "in conflict with professional obligations of their college."

Jennifer Adams, the OCDSB's outgoing director of education, said in-class interventions and specialized classrooms are part of the range of support the board offers based on need.

Staff also said the gifted program is not an enrichment program or special curriculum that people can apply to, and that it's based on assessment of cognitive criteria.

'A lifeline'

Boothby said she was disappointed legal questions around her motion weren't raised earlier than Tuesday's full board meeting.

"I'm disappointed that we couldn't do that, but I'm glad we're going to do an operational review," she said.

Boothby said the drop in enrolment in specialized gifted classes prompted her motion. In 2013-14, there were 692 elementary school students in specialized classes, Last year, there were 416.

"As we've heard tonight from a lot of parents, this is a lifeline for their child."

Trustee Christine Boothby, at right, proposed the motion in an attempt to make it easier for gifted students to get into specialized classrooms. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Boothby said she hopes the operational review will bring transparency to the process that determines what kind of support a child receives.

The motion was deferred indefinitely, which, according to the board's procedural rules, means it could be updated and revisited at a later date.

OCDSB staff are expected to provide a plan for the operation review by next February and provide a report on statistics related to the program by next year.