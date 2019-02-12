Schools closed everywhere but in Kingston

All Ottawa-area school boards are closing their schools on Wednesday as a major storm moves through the region.

The only school boards in eastern Ontario keeping schools open are in the Kingston area, where school buses are not running.

It's the same story for post-secondary schools, as Ottawa's have cancelled classes for most of the day while Kingston's are open.

School boards

Schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Ottawa Catholic School Board, Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario are all closed.

The boards are also closing their administrative offices and canceling extended day programs, third party on-site childcare, community use permits, after-school programs, night school and committee meetings.

Schools, centres and offices of the Western Québec School Board are also closed, as they are for the three French-language school boards serving the Gatineau area.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and Upper Canada District School Board have also decided to close all schools and offices on Wednesday.

So have the Renfrew County District School Board and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.

They are asking people to check their websites and social media for the latest updates, but the boards expect schools to resume regular operation on Thursday.

Post-secondary flexibility

Night classes are the only classes running at Ottawa's universities and colleges.

Carleton's classes are cancelled until 5:30 p.m. and Algonquin College gets going again at 5 p.m.

The University of Ottawa originally planned to open back up this evening, but has decided to stay closed until 7 a.m. Thursday.

UQO's classes have been cancelled until noon.

Saint Paul University cancelled evening classes on Tuesday and asked students to check the status of today's classes on its website.

Loyalist College closed its Belleville campus Tuesday but expected it to be open again today.

Queen's University is open, as is St. Lawrence College.