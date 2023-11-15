OCDSB chair ousted in card draw after split vote

Trustee Lyra Evans has been ousted as chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) after losing a high-card draw on Tuesday.

Trustee Lynn Scott, who drew the higher card from the deck during the board's annual organizational meeting, will replace Evans as chair for the 2023-24 school year.

The OCDSB announced Scott's re-election in a news release issued Tuesday morning, but did not describe the manner in which she won.

OCDSB spokesperson Darcy Knoll later confirmed to CBC that the vote had come down to a high-card draw after two split votes.

According to the board's bylaws and standing rules, when a tie vote occurs a second ballot must be held. If that second attempt results in another tie, "the members involved shall draw cards to determine the results, using Bridge Convention to determine ranking of cards."

1st openly transgender trustee

Evans, who's thought to be Canada's first openly transgender school trustee, was first elected to the board in 2018 and was appointed chair last year.

OCDSB trustees are elected every four years during municipal elections. Chairs are appointed to one-year terms, and can be re-appointed if no challenger comes forth.

Lynn Scott was elected chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board on Tuesday after drawing cards to resolve a split vote. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

In remarks following the vote, Scott, who has represented Zone 1 since the OCDSB's creation in 1998 and has previously chaired the board of trustees, thanked Evans for her leadership over the past year.

"Looking ahead, our Board must work closely together to seek improvements for student learning and well-being, ensure accountability and strengthen public confidence in the OCDSB," Scott is quoted as saying.

"With our new strategic plan in place, we need to deliver on our promise to put learning at the forefront, support student and staff wellness, and acknowledge our collective social responsibilities to society."

Evans turned down an interview request from CBC.

Trustee Cathryne Milburn was elected vice-chair.

Trustees were also elected to various standing, statutory, ad hoc, special purpose and other committees during the meeting, the board said.