OCDSB reveals some details about what September will look like

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released some details about its back-to-school plan in an email to parents on Friday.

The school board says parents can decide whether they want their child to return to class in person or to opt for remote learning. To help them decide, the OCDSB will provide a full back-to-school plan, complete with safety protocols, on Monday, Aug. 10.

Parents have until Aug. 14 to complete a form specifying which model, whether online or in person, they prefer.

In person versus remote learning

Elementary school students who choose in-person learning will be in class five days a week, the OCDSB says. Students will remain with the same group all day including at lunch and recess. They will all stay in one classroom.

Secondary school students will be divided into four "quadmesters" — meaning each semester will be divided into two sections. Students will take two classes at a time.

There will be two cohorts of high school students — Cohort A and Cohort B. One cohort will attend class two days one week and three days the next and the other cohort will do the opposite. Over a two-week period, secondary students will be in class for a total of five days.

Students who decide to receive remote learning will be given a combination of online instruction, remote learning materials and activities.

If parents wish to change their student from remote to in-person learning or vice versa, there may be designated points when that can happen, the school board says.

Health and safety practices

To ensure the health and safety of both teachers and students there will be additional measures in place including physical distancing, personal protective equipment and hand hygiene policies which affect how students enter each classroom and routines at lunch and recess.

All students will have a designated desk and students from Grades 4 to 12 will be given masks and be required to wear them in the building. Staff will also be given face shields.

Before coming to school each day, all students and staff must complete a COVID-19 self assessment.

Catholic Board releasing full plan on Monday

Parents of students in the Ottawa English Catholic Board also received an email Friday with a few details about back to school.

There will be in-person and online learning options available and the deadline to make a choice is also Aug. 14.

Parents of students in the Ottawa English Catholic Board can change their mind about which model they chose for their kids, whether online or in person, and switch in November, the board says.

More details will also be provided to parents with students in the Catholic board on Monday, Aug. 10.