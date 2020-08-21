OCDSB education director faces key questions about back to school

Questions linger for many parents, teachers and students about what school is going to look like at Ottawa's largest school board when some schools reopen in one week's time.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is set to welcome back its younger high school students on Sept. 8 with older students returning on a staggered schedule until Sept. 18. Elementary students aren't scheduled to begin to return to class until Sept. 14 at the earliest.

Both primary and secondary online school starts Sept. 18.

On Tuesday morning, Camille Williams-Taylor, the education director for OCDSB, speaks with CBC's Ottawa Morning to answer the many questions that continue to dog the school board.

What we still don't know

While some details have been released about the English public board's back to school plan, including sample schedules for students which will see secondary students cover a single subject for four hours and online learners joining students from across the district, there are many unanswered questions.

That includes what schools will look like inside.

CBC Ottawa reached out to the school board for a tour before the start of class but the board turned down our request. OCDSB Spokesperson Darcy Knoll said schools are simply too busy with staff "working incredibly hard to prepare for the school year."

As parents get ready to send their kids off to school, many still wonder what classrooms will look like or what happens if someone in their children's class gets sick. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Families still don't know what subjects students will be taking this fall or how recess and lunch breaks will be monitored. OCDSB has promised to optimize outdoor learning but have provided few details of that plan.

There's still a lack of clarity about the board's COVID-19 response protocols. For example, it's unclear what exactly happens when a student becomes sick at school and whether entire classes will need to self-isolate if a student is sick or tests positive for COVID-19.

It's also uncertain, in the case of a student being sent home, whether they have the option to study remotely until they are able to rejoin a class in person. On it's frequently asked questions page, the OCDSB says when a group of students are instructed to self-isolate remote learning will be possible.

Ottawa Public Health for its part has said it will publicize cases of outbreaks at schools in the city. Outbreaks will be defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 linked to the school environment.

In cases where just one person tests positive, OPH said it will telephone anyone who may have had close contact with the case, privately.