OCDSB trustees vote to delay school start until Sept. 8

The first day of school will be delayed for students at Ottawa's English-language public schools.

Trustees at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) voted Tuesday night to delay the start of the school year until Sept. 8, citing the need to allow more time for parents, teachers and administrators to prepare for the return of students.

The vote took place during a five-hour meeting where trustees also rejected a plan to require younger students to wear masks.

Elementary and secondary schools were originally supposed to start welcoming all students on Sept. 3 but the school board announced last week a staggered schedule where students would arrive in groups over a period of the first two weeks.

Tuesday's change will only affect a small subset of students who were scheduled to arrive according to the staggered schedule on Sept. 3 and 4.

Trustees who supported delaying the start of the school year said they were worried that teachers — who haven't been assigned to specific classes yet — wouldn't have time to prepare lesson plans and strategies for implementing new health and safety protocols. Trustees also cited the fact that school buses won't start running until Sept. 14.

Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor told trustees that board staff preferred to begin the staggered entry on Sept. 8, but warned that any further delay would cause complications to the school schedule.

The delay is the latest change to an unprecedented school year that will see just under a quarter of students at the city's largest school board staying home to do online learning. Those who do attend school in-person will encounter a dizzying array of new rules and restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory masks indoors, physical distancing and enhanced handwashing.