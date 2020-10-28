Inmate expected to be charged with murder after fatal beating at Innes Road jail

A man already in jail awaiting trial for murder is expected to be charged again with second-degree murder after allegedly killing another inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

It is the third homicide to take place inside the walls of the institution — at 2244 Innes Rd. — in as many years.

Donald Musselman was previously charged with aggravated assault in the Feb. 24 beating of Zakaria Sheek-Hussein.

According to sources, that alleged beating occurred inside the showers of the jail. Police do not believe any weapons were used in the attack.

Sheek-Hussein had been on life support since the attack, but died at the end of July.

Ottawa police east criminal detectives were originally in charge of the case, before the homicide unit took over.

Police expect to upgrade the charge against Musselman to second-degree murder, but it hasn't yet been done.

Donald Musselman, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell. (Submitted by Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

Musselman remains in custody at the jail where he has been since his arrest in June 2019 for the fatal shooting of Markland Campbell, a hip-hop artist who was shot while coming to the aid of his daughter in the ByWard Market.

Sheek-Hussein was charged in 2017 with firearms offences. It's not clear whether he was in custody on those charges at the time of his death.

His death is the third inmate homicide at the jail since 2018.

In April 2018, Marco Michaud was attacked by a group of inmates. He died in hospital in May of that year. His attackers pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

In October 2020, William Renwick was beaten inside the jail. He died the next month. Police charged Kivi Bar Wari with second-degree murder.

All inmate deaths in the province are also investigated by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.