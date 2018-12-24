OC Transpo launches winter service, adds new Barrhaven route

Winter service has begun for OC Transpo, with a few changes over the holiday season and a plan to help ease congestion in Barrhaven.

This OC Transpo map shows how Route 275, introduced Dec. 24 in response to congestion on routes to and from Barrhaven, will work. (OC Transpo)

As of Sunday, several routes have new permanent schedules. They've been updated in response to the changing needs of riders, OC Transpo wrote.

Routes 38, 80, 89, 95, 105, 153, 175, 277, 278 and 283 all have altered schedules.

Route 275 was also introduced Monday as a more expedient route for some Barrhaven residents at peak periods. The new route was added in response to commuter complaints about overcrowding and gaps in service.

The route will travel between Cambrian Road and the MacKenzie King Bridge. In the downtown direction, there are six OC Transpo stations — Baseline, Lincoln Fields, Iris, Queensway, Dominion, and Westboro — where riders will be able to get off the bus, but not board.

Aside from Baseline station, the route will bypass those stations completely on the way back to Barrhaven.

Free rides New Year's Eve

Holiday service begins Christmas Eve, with buses operating on either a reduced weekday schedule or a Saturday or Sunday schedule until Jan. 5, 2019.

On New Year's Eve, anyone can ride the buses for free starting at 8 p.m.

Para Transpo is also operating a holiday service on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, with regular trips cancelled.

The agency said any regularly scheduled pickups are cancelled for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve. Customers will have to rebook those trips.

OC Transpo will also be introducing detours on routes 5 and 14 on Jan. 7 as part of the Elgin Street renewal project.