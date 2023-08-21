OC Transpo will give more frequent updates on LRT payments — but not monthly

The City of Ottawa has shifted its stance on how often it will give updates on the monthly fees it pays to the builder and maintainer of the light rail transit system, vowing to provide updates at least three times per year.

OC Transpo pays up to $5 million to the Rideau Transit Group each month for train and station upkeep, which includes deductions based on an undisclosed metric of service issues.

CBC reported in August the city would no longer provide any monthly breakdowns because it could break contractual confidentiality provisions.

That prompted some councillors to express concern last month, including Shawn Menard who said "it's public information and public dollars we're paying."

"I think more reporting, given issues, is better," he said at the time.

A few weeks later, operations director Troy Charter came back with an answer, telling transit commissioners that updates would be provided three times a year.

Monthly breakdowns 'require significant manual effort'

The city's transit system has faced numerous challenges since its construction, including weeks-long shutdowns — during which OC Transpo says it withholds payments.

There have also been problems with transparency.

"As a result of how the payments are accounted for in our financial systems, it would require significant manual effort to break out RTG/RTM payments as a separate line in the 2024 budget document," Charter wrote in an emailed update.

Instead, he wrote that the updates would come in reports for the first quarter, second quarter and end of the year.

Each will outline the difference between what was budgeted and what was paid out.

"For me, it's enough," said transit commission chair Glen Gower. "It's a good way to provide that information, and it's how we get all the other financial information for OC Transpo operations."

Getting this level of detail will allow councillors to understand trends, he added.

Menard said he is glad to see this new effort from staff, and hopes the reports will include even more detail.

"I don't think it gives us a good enough breakdown of whether they're meeting those service requirements monthly, so I would have liked to see that," he said. "I am happy that they are at least saying that we will see the quarterly figures come out."