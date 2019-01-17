Police still looking for bus passengers in fatal Westboro crash

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau is asking everyone on the double-decker that crashed at Westboro station on Friday to reach out to police if they haven't already.

Three people were killed and 23 were injured when a close-to-full Route 269 double-decker bus taking downtown passengers to the western suburb of Kanata crashed into the bus shelter.

"We've got about 80 per cent of the passengers on the bus that have been in touch with us. We are in the process of doing those interviews," Bordeleau said Wednesday while giving an update on the investigation.

"We are asking, again, if you were on the bus and you haven't been in touch with the Ottawa Police Service to please reach out to us for us to get your account of what you saw, what you heard."

OC Transpo said there were up to 90 people on the double-decker, which passengers have described as having been at near capacity at the time of the collision.

Ottawa Police Service Chief Charles Bordeleau is asking anybody who was on the bus involved in the fatal crash at Westboro station to speak to police if they have not yet done so. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Bordeleau said the nature of the incident has complicated documenting everybody who may have been on the bus.

"This isn't a plane so there's no manifest that exists and individuals were taken to the hospital, some of them may have walked home. It's a very chaotic scene that takes place when you have mass casualties like that," Bordeleau said.

Some may not want to come forward

Controlling the perimeter of the scene is one of the main responsibilities of first responders in a major incident casualty event, according to Curtis Farrell, a professor at Algonquin College's Policing and Public Safety Institute.

"That's the biggest challenge when dealing with mass casualty-type events is ... even when you have a really decent response like we do here in the city, there's still an opportunity for those less-injured individuals to get away," Farrel said.

Farrell, who worked as a paramedic for 24 years, said the focus is on getting to the people who are in the greatest danger, as well as those most seriously injured.

Another challenge will be people who are struggling with what they saw, who may not want to revisit those memories, he said.

"Why would people not come forward? This is the most horrific event someone can be involved in," Farrell said.

However, even if their stories don't diverge from the evidence police have gathered so far, it will help investigators make a more intelligent assessment, he argued.