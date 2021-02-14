Vaccinate OC Transpo workers while they're on the job, union says

The union representing Ottawa's transit workers is calling for targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held on OC Transpo property, as Ottawa's bus and LRT operators have an increased chance of testing positive.

"On-site vaccinations would have been ideal," said Clint Crabtree, president of ATU local 279.

"And it would have helped the business due to the fact that you're going to have people potentially missing work to receive vaccinations, where they could have just gotten on site and continued their day."

On Monday, the provincial government announced it would further expand vaccine eligibility , including to public transit workers.

OC Transpo employees have been experiencing anxiety during the third wave, Crabtree said.

More than 90 OC Transpo employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Crabtree said, with cases reaching a peak in March and April, when notices would sometimes go out multiple times a day that employees had tested positive.

Crabtree said his union has had discussions with the city about on-site vaccinations for OC Transpo workers — with one potential location being the garage just south of the St-Laurent LRT station — but so far, nothing has materialized.

Clint Crabtree is president of ATU local 279, which represents the city's public transit workers. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

The city currently has no plans to hold clinics just for its own employees, said Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services.

All employees should book through the provincial system once they're eligible, Di Monte said in a statement Wednesday.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley, who chairs Ottawa's transit commission, said the possibility of on-site vaccinations would ultimately depend on Ottawa Public Health's resources.

"Can they do that without shutting down another clinic that exists today that is vaccinating thousands of people every day?" Hubley said.

"Do we want to move resources from that so that we can do an on-site [clinic]?"

Regardless of whether pop-up clinics at OC Transpo sites happen, Hubley encouraged all employees to go get vaccinated.

"Get it as soon as you can get it," he said.

Vaccine delay 'troublesome'

But transit workers who want a dose wanted it months ago, Crabtree said, calling it "troublesome" that it's taken this long to be deemed a priority.

"They've been working since day one. This place is 365 days a year, 24/7," he said. "And they're dealing with the public."

While many people are working from home, essential workers who don't drive still rely on public transit, Crabtree said.

He said everyone wants to keep disruptions to a minimum, but staff often need to book time off to get their jab.

"If it was on site, they'd be able to receive it with no interruption to the business that we do," he said.

OC Transpo has also taken steps to reduce employees' risk, like making masks mandatory in common areas and ensuring seating arrangements allow for physical distancing, said Brandon Richards, the city's chief safety officer.