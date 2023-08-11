Full length of Confederation Line on track to reopen Monday

The full length of the LRT Confederation Line is on track to reopen Monday, OC Transpo says, although work will continue through the weekend to ensure that target is met.

The transit agency held a news conference at 4 p.m. about the gradual reopening of the city's light rail system. The full news conference is available in the player above.

After a multi-week shutdown, OC Transpo reopened a portion of the Confederation Line between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations on Tuesday.

On Monday, single-car trains will run the full length of the line, which is normally serviced by two-car trains. Nine single-car trains will arrive every six minutes, with more trains operating more frequently during morning and afternoon rush hours.

OC Transpo plans to operate R1, R1 Express and Para R1 replacement buses alongside the trains Monday, before pulling those bus routes from service Tuesday.

The system was shut down July 17 after a routine inspection uncovered an issue with a bearing on one of the trains.

The bearing problem was " similar to what was found " to have caused a derailment in August 2021 and a wheel hub failure in July 2022, OC Transpo said.

The transit agency has since been replacing wheel hub assemblies on its entire fleet of trains and readjusting restraining rails located along the tracks to eliminate contact with the wheels. Restraining rails are intended to prevent derailments.

Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said in a Friday afternoon memo to mayor and councillors that all adjustments to restraining rails were complete.